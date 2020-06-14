Waterloo Regional police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm after SIU probe

A Waterloo Regional Police officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after an investigation by Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.

In a news release on Sunday, the SIU said it investigated an "interaction" involving the Waterloo Region Police Service and a man, 44, on March 5. The man suffered serious injuries.

The SIU said the man was arrested in the area of King Street East in Kitchener and taken to the police's central division detention unit.

"In the booking hall, the man became involved in an interaction with a police officer. The man was transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with serious injuries," the SIU said in the release.

Joseph Martino, director of the SIU, said in the release there is "reasonable grounds to believe a Waterloo Regional Police Service officer committed a criminal offence."

The officer is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kitchener on July 8. He has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The SIU, which said it will make no further comment on the investigation, is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.