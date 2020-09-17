Skip to Main Content
Police investigate death of man in Cambridge as homicide
Kitchener-Waterloo·New

Police investigate death of man in Cambridge as homicide

Waterloo regional police have a man in custody in a homicide investigation in Cambridge.

Officers will remain in the area of Linden Drive as investigation continues

CBC News ·
Police are investigating the death of a man in Cambridge as a homicide. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Waterloo regional police have a man in custody after another man was found dead in Cambridge.

Waterloo regional police tweeted Wednesday night they were investigating a suspicious death at a location on Linden Drive.

That's in the area of Shantz Hill Road and Fountain Street South.

Police say they expect to be on scene throughout the day. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now