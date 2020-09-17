Police investigate death of man in Cambridge as homicide
Officers will remain in the area of Linden Drive as investigation continues
Waterloo regional police have a man in custody after another man was found dead in Cambridge.
Waterloo regional police tweeted Wednesday night they were investigating a suspicious death at a location on Linden Drive.
That's in the area of Shantz Hill Road and Fountain Street South.
Police say they expect to be on scene throughout the day. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
This incident is being investigated as a homicide. <br><br>One male has been arrested. <br><br>Anyone with information is asked to call police or <a href="https://twitter.com/WaterlooCrime?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WaterlooCrime</a>.<br><br>Police will be on scene throughout the night and into tomorrow as the investigation continues. Please avoid the area. <a href="https://t.co/jUgn6SZLkV">https://t.co/jUgn6SZLkV</a>—@WRPSToday