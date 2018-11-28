Waterloo regional police officer charged with attempted murder, assault

A member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in relation to a shooting on March 31, 2018 in Cambridge.

The province's Special Investigation Unit announced the charges Wednesday morning.

The SIU said Sgt. Richard Dorling was assisting Hamilton Police in an investigation into a stolen vehicle from Flamborough. The vehicle had allegedly been stolen during a break and enter on March 31, 2018 and had been tracked to an industrial area of Cambridge.

At about 4:45 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police Services was notified by Hamilton police that the car was in Cambridge. Officers were dispatched to the area of Dickie Settlement Road.

At the time, Waterloo regional police said officers located the suspect's vehicle and the suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot.

"One of the officers located the man and there was an interaction. The officer discharged his firearm at the man several times. The man was struck one time," the SIU said in their report.

The 30-year-old man was airlifted to hospital for treatment. As a result of the investigation, Highway 401, between Homer Watson Boulevard and Cedar Creek Road, was closed for several hours.

Male, 30, has been airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot during an interaction with an officer. <a href="https://twitter.com/SIUOntario?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SIUOntario</a> has invoked its mandate and is investigating. —@WRPSToday

Waterloo regional police said Wednesday Dorling is a 21-year-member of the force. The officer has been placed on paid administrative suspension, which is required under the Police Services Act of Ontario.

"The Waterloo Regional Police Service's Professional Standards Branch will also be conducting a review of the circumstances following the completion of the court proceedings," the force said in a release.

Dorling was arrested by the SIU and has been released on several conditions, including he cannot communicate with the complainant and that he must abstain from possessing firearms.

He is due to appear in court in Kitchener on Dec. 19.