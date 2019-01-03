Tesla shuttle service Wroute ceases operations
'Market conditions proved insufficient' to support service, company says
The shuttle service Wroute has stopped operating, citing a lack of support for the company as the reason.
The company launched in September 2018. It provided trips between Kitchener and Guelph in Tesla vehicles. In January, the service announced it was expanding service to some Hamilton area GO stations.
It suspended service on May 2.
"Market conditions proved insufficient to support the operation," the company said in a statement posted to Twitter.
They said the ultimate goals of the company could be successful "with the right partnerships, regulatory environment and continuing evolution of sustainable transportation."
"Our heartfelt thanks go out to all of the passengers who came along for the journey with us," the company said.
"There are so many innovators carrying our vision of sustainable transportation forward, we can't wait to see what comes next."
So much gratitude! We've loved working with our amazing team of staff. Special thanks to all of our excited and valued passengers. There are so many innovators carrying our vision of sustainable transportation forward, we can't wait to see what comes next! <a href="https://t.co/xyFnBtwRkm">pic.twitter.com/xyFnBtwRkm</a>—@WrouteInc
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.