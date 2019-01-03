The shuttle service Wroute has stopped operating, citing a lack of support for the company as the reason.

The company launched in September 2018. It provided trips between Kitchener and Guelph in Tesla vehicles. In January, the service announced it was expanding service to some Hamilton area GO stations.

It suspended service on May 2.

"Market conditions proved insufficient to support the operation," the company said in a statement posted to Twitter.

They said the ultimate goals of the company could be successful "with the right partnerships, regulatory environment and continuing evolution of sustainable transportation."

"Our heartfelt thanks go out to all of the passengers who came along for the journey with us," the company said.

"There are so many innovators carrying our vision of sustainable transportation forward, we can't wait to see what comes next."