Region's school boards say they're ready to support students as schools remain closed

The region's public and Catholic school boards say they plan to continue supporting students and staff will teach and learn from home in the coming weeks as schools remain closed.

Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday schools across the province will remain closed for the remainder of this school year due to COVID-19.

"We're pleased that the decision that the Premier made was based on health and safety of our students and staff," said Andrew Sloan, chief communications officer with the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).

Supporting students

Sloan said staff with the WRDSB will reach out to students over the remaining weeks of school to make sure they have access to the tools and materials they need to continue learning from home.

"We'll continue to improve and adjust as we now have another six weeks of distance learning," Sloan said.

"The board's goal is to contact every student and we'll be doubling down on that and ensuring in the next six weeks that they have the tools necessary to learn."

The Waterloo Catholic District School board said it plans to continue with its "Learn@Home" module as the board awaits more details from the province.

"We anticipated a number of weeks ago that our schools would likely not be re-opening until September," the board said in a release.

"As a result, rolling out computer and Internet access to all who needed it, both students and staff, was our first priority and we accomplished most of that work in the very early days of the shut-down."

Both boards said they are waiting for more information from the province on next steps and summer learning programs.

Students set to graduate will do so

The premier's announcement also noted all students who were on track to graduate from high school before schools were closed in March, will still graduate.

All students will also be receiving their report cards.

Education Minster Stephen Lecce said a plan for reopening schools in September will be released by the end of June.

He said the plan will include measures to ensure physical distancing and to restrict the movement of students at school.