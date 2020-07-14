Woman seriously injured, dog killed after being hit by garbage truck: WRPS

A 68-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a garbage truck while walking her dog Tuesday morning, Waterloo regional police say.

The dog died as a result of the collision, police say.

Police say the woman was walking near Tuerr Drive and Countryside Crescent in Kitchener just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. She was crossing the road with her dog when they were struck by the truck, police say.

Roads in the area were closed for about five hours while police investigated.

The investigation is ongoing and police want anyone with information to reach out.