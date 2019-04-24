Woman hit by car before it hits hydro pole at MacGregor school

A 43-year-old woman was rushed to hospital Wednesday after a vehicle hopped the curb and hit her while she was walking in front of a Waterloo school.

Waterloo regional police were called to MacGregor Public School just before 3 p.m.

Police said a car first struck a woman who was walking on the sidewalk, and then hit a hydro pole.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a Hamilton hospital.

Central Street between Albert Street and King Street is now closed. Police said officers will likely remain on the scene for several hours.

Hydro crews were also sent out to fix the pole, and power was shut off to neighbouring properties.

The incident happened in front of MacGregor Public School. School board officials said students would be sent home, exiting through the school's gymnasium door.

Everyone in the school was reported safe.

Families were asked to pick up their children on the corner of King Street and Noeker Street, while buses were scheduled to pick up students on Marshall Street and King Street.

Students who walk home were asked to avoid Central Street.