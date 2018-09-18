Woman fled traffic stop, ended up in ditch west of Guelph, OPP say

A 34-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly fled from OPP officers during a traffic stop west of Guelph.

Wellington County OPP said an officer tried to pull over a blue pickup truck on Highway 7 around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The car pulled onto the shoulder but then sped away, according to OPP.

Shortly after, OPP said officers were told a blue truck was in a ditch and the driver was walking away from the crash.

OPP said an investigation revealed the woman's license was suspended and the license plate had been reported stolen.

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while suspended, two counts of using an unauthorized plate and possessing property obtained by crime.