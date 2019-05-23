Woman files $700K lawsuit against WRPS alleging racial discrimination

A statement of defence is expected in the coming weeks in a lawsuit against the Waterloo Regional Police Service and one of its constables.

The lawsuit alleges the plaintiff, Natasha Broomes, was racially profiled when she was arrested on July 29, 2017 in Cambridge.

According to the statement of claim, Broomes was followed home by a constable after dropping her son off at work around 5 a.m.

The statement of claim says the constable had heard a description of a male suspect who may have had a gun.

The male suspect was described as black, with short hair styled in dreadlocks and a Jamaican accent, driving a red Ford Explorer SUV with tinted windows.

Broomes is described in the statement of claim as black, with no accent and waist-length hair styled in dreadlocks. She was driving a burgundy Pontiac Torrent with no tinted windows.

Arrest discriminatory, lawsuit alleges

When Broomes arrived at her home, that statement of claim says she was approached by the constable.

"At that time, if not earlier, it was clear to [the constable] that Broomes did not match the description of the suspect," the document reads.

"Despite the fact that Broomes was not the suspect, [the constable] falsely concluded that Broomes knew the suspect, or had just dropped him off, or was somehow involved in the alleged criminal offence."

The statement of claim says the constable asked Broomes for her driver's license, which was in her car.

The document goes on to say Broomes was forcefully arrested and handcuffed when she started to walk back toward her house.

Broomes filmed part of the arrest on her cell phone, which she was holding at the time.

The statement of claim alleges that Broome's arrest "was discriminatory and motivated primarily on the basis of race."

The lawsuit is seeking a total of $700,000 in general and punitive damages.

A notice of intent to defend has been filed on behalf of the defendents. The lawyer representing WRPS and the constable said in an email to CBC News a statement of defence would be filed in the next couple of weeks.

The Waterloo Regional Police service said in statement that the service, "takes all complaints and allegations against its members very seriously. The Office of the Independent Review Director (OIPRD) has ordered a directed hearing on this matter; no date has yet been set."

The WRPS declined to provide comment on the lawsuit, saying, "A statement of claim has been received which is currently under review."