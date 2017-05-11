A woman is dead after a shooting in Cambridge Wednesday.

Police were called to the area of King Street E., near Church Street and Westminster Drive in Preston around 5:30 p.m.

Officers found a woman with serious injuries and she was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officers with the major crime unit and forensics remained at the scene Wednesday night.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area," police said in a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.