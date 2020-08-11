Woman dead after SUV and tractor trailer crash near Palmerston

A 55-year-old woman from Caledon is dead after an SUV and a tractor trailer collided Monday evening near Palmerston.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Perth Road 140 and Perth Line 91 in the Township of Wallace at 6 p.m. Monday. The tractor trailer ended up on its roof in the ditch.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers in the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer did not require medical treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.