With 4 months left in 2020, suspected overdose deaths already exceed last year's total

With nearly four months remaining in 2020, there have already been more suspected overdose deaths in Waterloo region than in all of 2019.

There have been 64 suspected overdose deaths as of Sept. 2 this year. There were 63 in 2019, according to numbers provided by the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

"Honestly, it's very concerning," said Joanna Han, coordinator of the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy, which tracks data about overdose deaths on its website.

"There's still four more months left of 2020, so the numbers aren't looking good if we follow the same trajectory that we're on right now. We're going to have many more people dying."

Waterloo regional police monitor overdose-related deaths and track locally, until suspected deaths can be confirmed by the Office of the Provincial Coroner. This process can take up to 12 months.

In 2018, there were 61 overdose deaths, according to preliminary data from the coroner's office. In 2017, there were 86.

'Toxic' supply

Han said the overdose numbers may be caused by border closures and other changes to the local drug supply during COVID-19.

"Right now, the drug supply is very toxic," she said.

Health officials in other parts of the province have also noted an increase in overdose deaths, which some advocates say is due, at least in part, to an unsafe drug supply.

Preliminary numbers from Ontario's coroner's office showed a roughly a 25 per cent increase in overdose deaths from March to May 2020 compared with the same three-month period last year.

Guelph has had 15 overdose deaths this year, more than double the seven deaths that occurred in 2019. Toronto had 27 suspected overdose deaths in the month of July alone.

Han said people should educate themselves about overdoses and how to prevent them. She urged people to consider training to use naloxone, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.

Naloxone kits and training are provided by pharmacists, as well as by staff at the Sanguen Health Centre and the Consumption and Treatment Services site, she said.

Han also said anyone who uses drugs should take care to: