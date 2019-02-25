What to expect this week for wintry weather in Waterloo region

The snow squalls and whiteout conditions of Monday are over, but it doesn't mean we'll be sliding into spring-like weather just yet.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng broke down what people in Waterloo region can expect for the rest of this week and spoiler alert: It's going to be cold, with "little disturbances" bringing some more snow.

Tuesday 'will be better'

Tuesday "will be better" than Monday, Cheng said. Winds will be a lot calmer and the flurries won't be as heavy.

"However, it is going to be cold, so do bundle up," Cheng said. The forecast says the high is expected to hit –8 C, but wind chill values could make it feel like it's –23 C.

"There is a bit of a break from active weather on Tuesday and I think that's going to be good news for a lot of people because I think everybody has had enough," he said.

Wednesday's 'small disturbance'

Starting as early as Tuesday evening into Wednesday, Cheng noted, "there is a small disturbance that is going to come through southern Ontario and that could give us a light dusting of snow."

That could bring up to two to four, or even five centimetres of snow to some areas.

The temperature, forecasted to be –6 C, will be well below seasonal, Cheng added.

Bit of a break on Thursday

On Thursday we'll get "a bit of break," and there are no major weather systems forecasted to move through the region, Cheng said.

Temperatures will get closer to seasonal norms for temperatures, which is around the freezing mark.

Right now, the forecast is calling for a high of –3 C, which is still below where it should be.

Friday not quite seasonal

Will March come in like a lion?

The forecast says it will be cloudy with a high of –2 C on Friday. Cheng said Environment Canada will also be watching another weather system as it moves through the area.

It could be "the next disturbance" but they will have to see how it plays out.

"The jet stream is situated right where we are, and that's why it's pushing all these little tiny disturbances through the area," Cheng said.

Cooling off this weekend

It's still below seasonal temperatures with the forecasted high at –3 C on Saturday, then dropping to –8 C on Sunday. Both days there are a chance of flurries.

"Even the latter half of this weekend, we'll dip back into where we are now," Cheng said. "It seems like there's no end in sight in terms of the low seasonal temperatures."

In an interview with Cheng on Feb. 12, CBC Kitchener-Waterloo asked him if he believed Wiarton Willie's prediction of an early spring.

Cheng chuckled, then said, "I don't believe him and I don't think anyone should, either."