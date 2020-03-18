People who find it hard to pay their hydro bill don't have to worry about having their electricity cut off until the end of June, Waterloo North Hydro says.

Hydro companies are allowed to cut off people's hydro for non-payment after April 30, the Ontario Energy Board's website says.

The utility says it has voluntarily extended the winter ban on disconnections to June 30.

President and CEO Rene Gatien says the measure should help customers facing financial challenges because of COVID-19.

The hydro utility also noted it offers programs to help people pay their monthly bills and lower electricity consumption.

Alectra Utilities, which provides electricity to customers in Guelph, also says it will "not disconnect customers during this time of uncertainty."

The company said it will work with people who need to set up payment plans.