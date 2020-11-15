Wind warning for much of southern Ontario, from Windsor to beyond GTA

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for most of southern Ontario that also includes freezing rain for some areas, expected to be hit hardest later Sunday afternoon.

"Damaging winds expected today and tonight," the weather service said early Sunday morning.

A wind and/or freezing rain warning blanketing Southern Ontario was issued by Environment Canada Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (Environment Canada)

A low pressure system moving across northeastern Ontario today will bring strong southerly winds to the GTHA and beyond on Sunday, Environment Canada noted, initially with wind gusts from 60-80 km/h.

However, as the storm moves through the province, "winds will then shift to very strong southwesterlies with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h beginning this afternoon," it outlined in its warning.

The strongest winds will be along the shore of eastern Lake Erie and eastern Lake Ontario, the warning said, and advised people to be on alert that downed branches or power lines could create electricity outages.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," the weather agency said, "Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur."

The strong winds and freezing rain are expected to lessen by Monday morning.