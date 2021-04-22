Wilmot council denounces white supremacist groups after event poster found in New Hamburg

Wilmot township council released a joint statement denouncing hate speech and white supremacy after an poster was found in New Hamburg advertising a "white lives matter" event this weekend.

Coun. Cherl Gordijk posted a photo of the poster on Twitter on Wednesday.

"This is not the Wilmot I want to live in. I am deeply saddened and angry by this poster in New Hamburg," she said in the tweet.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Wilmot council as a collective wrote: "White supremacist groups are not welcome in our community."

"Township council is committed to standing in solidarity with the residents of Wilmot in opposing white supremacy and hate groups and creating a community where all people feel safe and welcome," the statement added.

"We do not tolerate hate in any form and will pursue policies to ensure civil and human rights for all individuals."

I will not share an image of the hateful poster that was found in our town<br>Have you seen posters? Have any information? Please reach out. Report if you are comfortable, or reach out to me to report on your behalf <a href="https://twitter.com/WRPSToday?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WRPSToday</a> 519-570-9777<br><br>jennifer.pfenning@wilmot.ca 519-998-6029 —@JennPfenning

The letter is signed by all members of council. That includes Mayor Les Armstrong, who was investigated by the integrity commissioner last year after he posted a white lives matter video to his Facebook page. Armstrong was ordered to apologize, which he did.

Waterloo regional police have said they're investigating the poster.

In particular, police have asked anyone in the area of Eby Crescent, Forrest Avenue, Catherine Street, Jacob Street, Peel Street and Huron Road in New Hamburg to check for possible video surveillance of the area or come forward if they have any information about the investigation.