Wilfrid Laurier University and Northwest Territories extend research partnership another decade
Collaboration deepens 'understanding of the challenges facing Canada’s North,' Laurier president says
Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ont., and the Northwest Territories government have signed a new 10-year partnership agreement for research and training opportunities.
Laurier president and vice-chancellor Deborah MacLatchy says the university and territory first teamed up 10 years ago and that collaboration "has resulted in more benefits than any of us envisioned."
"Together, we have broken new ground in research important to Canada and the planet, trained many students and research associates and built state-of-the-art infrastructure that will facilitate research for years to come. Continuing our partnership will enable us to deepen our understanding of the challenges facing Canada's North," MacLatchy said in a release.
Our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YPSpotlight?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YPSpotlight</a> of the week is Evan Wilcox (<a href="https://twitter.com/evanwilcox_1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@evanwilcox_1</a>)! He is a PhD student supervised by Dr. Philip Marsh at the Cold Regions Research Centre <a href="https://twitter.com/Laurier?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Laurier</a>. His thesis involves determining the main controls on thermokarst lake water fluxes between Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk, NWT. <a href="https://t.co/BfuZJsodVt">pic.twitter.com/BfuZJsodVt</a>—@gwf_yp
Research office, living labs opened
In the past 10 years, the partnership has seen a research office opened in Yellowknife, a network of "living laboratories" through the Changing Arctic Network project and studies into several topics including the impact of climate change on water resources and the legacy of pollutants from mining activity.
As well, more than 280 undergraduate, graduate and postdoctoral fellows have undergone training in the N.W.T. under the partnership and Laurier students and northern high school students work together on field courses and "on-the-land camp experiences."
Robert McLeod, the minister of environment and natural resources in the N.W.T., said the partnership between the government and Laurier is a "a prime example of how researchers and the public service can work together to advance research priorities that respond directly to the needs, concerns and questions of northerners."
I know its not <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FieldworkFriday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FieldworkFriday</a> anymore, but thought we would still share some snaps of the past few days work from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TVC2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TVC2019</a>. Finally completed the first round of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowsurveys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowsurveys</a>. Bring on the melt! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Arctic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Arctic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hydrology?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hydrology</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/research?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#research</a> <a href="https://t.co/poQPcyPAJ0">pic.twitter.com/poQPcyPAJ0</a>—@Marsh_Lab_TVC
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.