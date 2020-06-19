Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo and Conestoga College in Kitchener have received provincial approval for a new campus in Milton, Ont.

The move comes after the province cancelled plans to build a campus in 2018. At the time, the cancellation of the project came as a surprise to university and college administrators, as well as the mayor of Milton.

The idea for the campus was first proposed in spring 2018 and approved by the previous Liberal provincial government. In the fall of 2018, the newly elected Progressive Conservative government said that it faced a $15 billion deficit, so "the ministry is no longer in the position" to fund the Laurier-Conestoga campus, as well as two other satellite campuses.

On Thursday, the government announced its approval of the campus, which will offer programs in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).

In making the announcement, Premier Doug Ford said it was "vital" to proceed with the campus to help students learn in "high-demand fields" and areas "aligned with the hiring needs of this region."

Ford added the announcement was thanks to his governments use of MZOs, or ministerial zoning orders. Some MZOs have been controversial in the province, including one in Cambridge for a warehouse and one in Pickering for an Amazon warehouse.

"I keep talking about these MZOs, here's another great example ... to accelerate planning and development," Ford said. "We use this important tool in close consultation with the municipalities to get on with building critical projects just like this one."

Delay criticized

In a release, Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano said the province "is committed to growing our province's post secondary education sector in a fiscally responsible way."

However, Kitchener Centre MPP Laura Mae Lindo, who is also the NDP critic for colleges and universities, said in 2018, Ford "didn't want to spend the money on students."

"He still doesn't," she said in a release. "Thursday's announcement doesn't come with a penny for getting this campus built. An entire generation of students from the Milton area have been denied a chance to continue their education close to home, thanks to Doug Ford's cuts and years of delays."

Open in 2024

Milton's Mayor Gord Krantz said the announcement shows the town is "a place of possibilities."

The campus will go on a 41 hectare plot of land, which includes a mix of developable land an undeveloped Greenbelt land, that was donated to the university by the town.

It's expected to open in 2024 and to scale up to serve 2,500 students by 2034.

Deborah MacLatchy, Laurier's president and vice-chancellor, said the school was "extremely excited" by the news.

"This is a significant moment in the future of our university and province. We are thrilled to welcome students to the Milton community," she said in the release.