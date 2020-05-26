The total number of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo region is now at 1,089, new numbers released Tuesday show.

That is an increase of seven cases over those reported by Region of Waterloo Public Health on Monday.

Five of the people contracted the virus through community spread, the region said, which means it's unclear where they came into contact with the novel coronavirus. One case was listed as being from close contact and one is in an outbreak.

There were no new deaths reported on Tuesday. The region has seen 113 COVID-related deaths since March.

As well, 767 cases have been listed as resolved, an increase from 742 reported on Monday.

Also reported Tuesday:

16,045 tests have been done in the region.

26 people are in hospital. This does not include people moved from Forest Heights long-term care home into area hospitals.

291 of people presumed or confirmed positive are health-care workers, making up 27 per cent of cases.

There are 11 active outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes in the region.

The region also lists how people contracted the virus.

168 cases are from close contact, a rise of one case from what was reported on Monday.

254 cases are from community spread, up from 249.

625 cases are from outbreak, up one.

42 cases are from travel, which did not change.

The numbers reported Tuesday morning by public health are accurate as of 7 p.m. Monday.

Make appointment for testing

On Sunday, Premier Doug Ford said anyone who needs a COVID-19 test can get one and people can just show up at assessment centres.

Officials who run the assessment centres in Waterloo region are asking people to make appointments to avoid crowded waiting rooms, waiting in lines and other delays.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area it covers. The health unit is only reporting confirmed cases and not presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are swabs that have initially tested positive but the results need to be confirmed at a provincial lab.

The number of resolved cases rose to 229, up eight over what was reported on Monday.

The number of deaths remained at 34.

Long-term home outbreaks

There are currently 11 active outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes in Waterloo region.