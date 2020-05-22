There are 10 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo region as of Friday morning, new numbers from Region of Waterloo Public Health show.

Two of the new cases were in long-term care or retirement homes. The total number of cases is now at 1,066.

No new deaths were reported in the region as of Friday morning. The number of deaths remains at 112.

As well, 697 people have recovered from the virus.

Also reported Friday:

14,707 tests have been done in the region.

32 people are in hospital. This does not include people moved from Forest Heights long-term care home into area hospitals.

288 of people presumed or confirmed positive are health-care workers, making up 12 per cent of cases.

There are 13 active outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes in the region.

The numbers from public health are accurate as of 7 p.m. Thursday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph cases

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting 361 cases of COVID-19 in its coverage area as of Friday, an increase of six cases from Thursday.

The number of resolved cases remained at 209, while the number of deaths also held steady at 33 people.

There are eight people listed as being in the hospital with three in intensive care.

Long-term home outbreaks

There are currently 13 active outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes in Waterloo region. The Village Manor in St. Jacobs has declared an outbreak because one person living at the home has tested positive for the virus.

That one case, and a new case at Forest Heights Revera in Kitchener, were the only two new cases in long-term care and retirement homes reported Friday morning.

It brings the total number of cases of people living in long-term care and retirement homes in the region to 302. As well, 91 of the region's 112 deaths have been people living in these homes.

There have also been 186 cases in people who work in the homes, although not all the workers live in the region and cases of people who live outside the region would not be reflected in Region of Waterloo Public Health numbers.