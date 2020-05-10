The number of COVID-19 cases in the area has risen to 932, according to statistics released Sunday morning by Region of Waterloo Public Health.

The numbers showed there were no new deaths as of 7 p.m. Saturday. The number of people who have recovered from the virus also rose to 479, up from 454 reported Saturday.

Also reported on Saturday:

9,377 tests have been done in the region.

41 people are in hospital. This does not include people moved from Forest Heights long-term care home into area hospitals.

272 of people presumed or confirmed positive are health-care workers, making up 29 per cent of cases.

There are active outbreaks in 10 long-term care, group and retirement homes.

Not everyone with symptoms is being tested for the virus. There are priority groups including health-care workers, frontline workers, their families and people living in long-term care, group and retirement homes.

Active outbreaks at long-term care homes

There are 10 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes in Waterloo region. An outbreak is declared when just one person living at a home or working there tests positive for COVID-19.

An outbreak was declared at The Westhill Retirement Home in Waterloo where one resident has tested positive for the virus.

The outbreak at Pinehaven long-term care home in Waterloo was declared over on Saturday.

There is still an active outbreak at St. Mary's General Hospital on the fifth floor medicine unit. All other outbreaks at hospitals have been declared over.

There are also two outbreaks at "congregate settings" in the region.

See a full list of outbreaks.

Read more from today:

Chart: Outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes