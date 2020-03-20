There are two new reported cases of the coronavirus in Waterloo region as of Friday morning, one of which has been hospitalized.

Region of Waterloo Public Health announced the new cases on its website. The 13th case for the region is a man in his 70s who contracted the virus through community spread.

He was tested at St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener and has been hospitalized.

The 14th case is a woman in her 50s who was recently on a Celebrity Summit cruise and also had close contact with another person with COVID-19.

The region announced two cases on Thursday that were the first reported involving spread of the coronavirus in the community.

The region's acting medical officer of health, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, is expected to give an update later Friday morning.

Food banks implement pandemic plan

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region says it's still working to get food to people in need in the community. The food bank developed a pandemic plan more than 10 years ago and it is now in place.

Food bank CEO Wendi Campbell says they will continue to need food and financial donations from the public in the coming weeks as it's expected more people will be impacted by being off work or being laid off.