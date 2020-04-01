All municipal facilities in Waterloo region will be closed until at least May 4, the Region of Waterloo announced on Wednesday.

The news comes on the same day that Region of Waterloo Public Health announced there are now 117 confirmed or presumptive cases in the region.

The decision to keep facilities closed aligns with the province announcing schools will not reopen to students until at least May 4.

That includes city halls and municipal administrative offices, farmers' markets, playgrounds, libraries, arenas and pools.

"Residents are encouraged to visit their respective municipal website for the most up-to-date details about critical services and pandemic responses," the region's media release said.

117 positive cases in region

The region now has 117 confirmed or presumptive cases in Waterloo region, new numbers released Wednesday morning show. That's up from 103 reported on Monday.

A presumptive case is one where a lab has said the person likely has COVID-19 based on testing from swabs taken from the patient, but that conclusion needs to be confirmed by a reference lab. It is currently taking up to five days for test results to be confirmed.

In terms of testing:

1,915 people have been tested for COVID-19.

1,329 of those tests have come back as negative.

469 people are awaiting test results.

21 people are in hospital.

78 people are self-isolating.

28 cases involve healthcare workers.

There has been one death from COVID-19 in Waterloo region. As well, 15 cases have been marked as resolved.

The region also says there are two "active" outbreaks declared at long-term care facilities: Sunnyside Home and Highview Residences, both located in Kitchener.

The graph above shows the number of cases in Waterloo region. The region will update case numbers again on Wednesday. Updates are provided on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Region of Waterloo Public Health is not testing everyone with symptoms. It has said that it is reserving testing for priority cases, including healthcare workers, hospital patients and people in long-term care facilities.

People experiencing mild symptoms are being asked to stay home and self-isolate.

People who do not have symptoms may go out for essentials, but are asked to keep a physical distance of at least two metres between themselves and other people who are not members of their household.

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the acting medical officer of health for the Region of Waterloo, is expected to give an update on COVID-19 in the region later on Wednesday.

23 cases in Guelph

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says on its website that there are 45 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the area the health unit covers.

Of those, 23 are in Guelph, 14 are in Dufferin County and seven are in Wellington County. One case is missing on the map breakdown.

Public health says there are 23 people self-isolating and three are in hospital, including one person who is in intensive care. It did not give a status for the other cases.

Two cases have been marked as resolved.

When it comes to ages, 32 of the cases are in people between the ages of 20 and 64, eight cases are in adults aged 65 to 79 and there are five cases in people over the age of 80.

School athletics cancelled

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board announced all elementary athletic events are cancelled for the remainder of the year.

That includes a frisbee festival, soccer tournaments, track and field, folk dancing meets and cross country running.

The news comes after the province announced the earliest students would return to the classroom is May 4.

"Due to the open-endedness of school closures, the hope is that some level of physically active intramural programming can be introduced at a school level when students return to school," the board said on its website.

Signs go blue for healthcare

Cambridge is lighting up its pedestrian bridge Craig's Crossing as well as the sign in front of city hall in blue, in support of healthcare workers.

"Our doctors, nurses, frontline health workers and first responders — you are our healthcare heros," Mayor Kathryn McGarry said in a video on her Twitter feed.

The CAMBRIDGE sign/pedestrian bridge shining blue in support of our doctors, nurses and all frontline healthcare workers and first responders fighting <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a>. The best possible way we can help and support you is through <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/physicaldistancing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#physicaldistancing</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/healthcareheroes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#healthcareheroes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/inthistogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#inthistogether</a> <a href="https://t.co/TVUqZljexc">pic.twitter.com/TVUqZljexc</a> —@Kathryn_McGarry

