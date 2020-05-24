More than 700 people in Waterloo region have recovered from COVID-19

Sixty-six per cent of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo region have been resolved, according to new numbers from Region of Waterloo Public Health.

As of Sunday, 713 people in the region have recovered from the virus.

The region also saw four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,078.

No new deaths were reported in the region as of Sunday morning. The number of deaths remains at 112.

Also reported Monday:

There have been 15,486 tests done in the region.

There are still 29 people in hospital. This does not include people moved from Forest Heights long-term care home into area hospitals.

Of those presumed or confirmed positive, 289 are health-care workers, making up 27 per cent of cases.

The numbers are accurate as of 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Conestoga Meats

Region of Waterloo Public Health reports an outbreak continues at the Conestoga Meats facility.

Numbers show there are 91 cases of COVID-19 in the facility. No deaths have been reported.

Long-term home outbreaks

There are 12 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes in Waterloo region.

An outbreak is declared when one person living at a home or working there tests positive for COVID-19.

An outbreak at Fergus Place Retirement Home was declared over May 22, while an outbreak at PeopleCare Hilltop Manor was declared over May 23.