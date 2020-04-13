What you need to know about COVID-19 in Waterloo region on April 13

Region of Waterloo Public Health says there are now 327 confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases in the Waterloo region, up 53 cases from Sunday.

The region's acting medical officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the jump is a result of more tests being done.

"We significantly expanded testing since this past Friday," she said. "We were able to get a lot more swabs ... the province updated guidance in terms of party groups for testing and so we actioned that immediately."

Public health also reported Monday there are no new deaths due to COVID-19, with 11 in the region.

The numbers released Monday revealed:

3,154 tests have been done.

106 cases have been marked as resolved.

27 people remain in hospital.

100 cases involved health-care workers.

The region is not currently testing everyone with symptoms for COVID-19. Public health has said there are certain groups who are prioritized for testing including health-care workers, hospital patients and people living and working in long-term care homes.

"Following increased availability of testing kits, we immediately began the process of maximizing testing at long-term, care and retirement homes," Wang said.

"All recommended staff and residents in facilities who should be tested are being tested."

The region says negative test results are also no longer being reported on its website because the province is not sending the negative results to them.

Long-term care facilities

Meanwhile, nine more residents at Forest Heights Revera in Kitchener have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to 35. A total of 15 staff have tested positive as well.

Wang said public health is in the process of completing testing of all residents and staff at Forest Heights Revera and Highview Residences.

Joy Birch, chief operating officer at Highview Residences, said in a statement Monday all residents of Highview Residences' Blair Creek House and Cedar Creek House were tested.

Birch said test results were received Sunday, which showed that a total of 14 residents have tested positive and eight staff as well.

"These results give us a clearer picture of how much the virus has spread and allows us to respond accordingly," said Birch.

Listowel confirms first case

On Sunday, Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Listowel. HPPH said a woman in her 70s was hospitalized at Listowel Memorial Hospital.

HPPH said its now following up with the woman's close contacts.

There are 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Huron and Perth area as of April 12. HPPH said there have been two deaths so far, one in St. Marys and one resident at Greenwood Court in Stratford.

