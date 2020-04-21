What's open and closed this Canada Day in Waterloo region

With Canada Day falling in the middle of the week this year, life will slow down a bit on Wednesday. Grand River Transit is running on a Sunday schedule and many municipal buildings are closed for the day.

Here's what else is open and closed in Waterloo region on Canada Day:

Region of Waterloo

Grand River Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule with the customer service centres at 105 King St. E in Kitchener and 35 Ainslie St. S. in Cambridge open from 10 to 4.

Curbside waste collection is unaffected but the landfill and recycling centres in Cambridge and Waterloo are closed.

All regional offices in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and at the Region of Waterloo International Airport are closed.

All regional museums — including Schneider House, McDougall Cottage and the Waterloo Region Museum — are closed

All regional libraries are closed.

Welcome spaces at 99 Regina St., 150 Main St. and 235 King S. are still closed due to COVID-19.

Sunnyside Home reception, administration and wellness centre are closed except for physiotherapy appointments. The home continues to be closed to non-essential visitors due to COVID-19.

City of Kitchener

Splash pads at McLennan, Centreville Chicopee and Kingsdale open, with limited hours and occupancy due to COVID-19.

Sports fields, parks and open spaces open except for playgrounds due to COVID-19.

Municipal buildings including Kitchener City Hall are closed.

Kitchener Public Library branches and curbside pickup is closed.

City of Waterloo

Moses Springer Community Centre is open.

All City of Waterloo administrative buildings are closed, including libraries.

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex is closed.

RIM Park is closed

City of Cambridge

Cambridge City Hall is closed.

Idea Exchange closed, curbside pickup will resume on Thursday.

All other city-run facilities remain closed due to COVID-19.