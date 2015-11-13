Wet, warm Thursday but high wind will make it feel chilly

The sky will be mainly cloudy Thursday. Look for a few showers beginning late in the morning and ending in the early afternoon.

The wind will come from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 30, gusting to 50 near noon. High 11 C, with temperature falling to 5 in the afternoon. The wind chill could make it feel like around zero.

The UV index will be 4, or moderate.

Gas prices plummet

Bad for the oil patch, not great for the Canadian economy but consumers are reaping the benefit of a plunge in gas prices. Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo region some discount sellers had gas pegged at about 65 cents per litre — that's half what it was a year ago at this time.