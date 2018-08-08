West Nile virus found in mosquitoes trapped in Mitchell, health unit says

Mosquitoes taken from a trap in the southeastern part of Mitchell have tested positive for West Nile virus, the Perth District Health Unit reports.

This is the first positive mosquito finding of the season in Perth County, but it's not surprising said senior public health inspector Dale Lyttle.

"Over the past few weeks, West Nile virus activity has been on the rise across Ontario," Lyttle said in a release.

Lyttle added people are most at risk of contracting West Nile virus during the months of July and August.

The most up-to-date information from Public Health Ontario shows there have been three reported human cases of West Nile virus, two in Toronto and one that is travel-related.