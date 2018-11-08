Driver smashes police cruiser, nearly hits officers at Guelph check stop: OPP

Wellington County OPP are looking for a man who allegedly rammed a cruiser and almost hit officers at a RIDE check stop in Guelph on Wednesday.

Police say the driver of a grey Chevrolet Impala entered the impaired driving check stop on Hanlon Expressway, near College Avenue at around 1 a.m.

The driver refused to provide officers a driver's license and gave a false verbal identification, police said.

Police said the driver then put the car into gear and drove at officers, who jumped out of the way.

The vehicle then took off into Guelph, where it hit an OPP cruiser. Police say officers decided not to pursue the vehicle, fearing that public safety would be at risk.

OPP said they have identified a suspect and are seeking a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked the contact police.