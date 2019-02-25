Roads closed in Wellington County due to blizzard conditions

Flurries and strong winds continue to hammer southwestern Ontario Monday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for northern Wellington county. Waterloo region and southern Wellington county are also under a blowing snow advisory.

The weather agency says travel may be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some areas.

Provincial police have closed all roads within Wellington county due to poor weather conditions.

The Centre Wellington Sportsplex is open as a shelter for anyone who may be stranded.

In Woolwich Township, plows are not operating on any rural routes due to "serious visibility issues."

The weather has also resulted in school bus cancellations for the public, Catholic and French school boards in Waterloo region, but most schools are open.

Meanwhile, all schools in Guelph and Wellington county have been closed. This includes the University of Guelph.

The conditions are expected to improve as the wind eases up through the morning, but Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng says strong gusts will continue to persist.

"Even towards the end of the day we could be expecting wind gusts of 50 kilometers per hour, so when we say the system is on its way out, behind it in its wake, we still expect some gusty conditions," Cheng told CBC News.

Cheng says temperatures will stay well below the seasonal average the rest of the week.