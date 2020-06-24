Wellesley man charged after collision sends motorcyclist to hospital with life-altering injuries
Collision on June 16 saw car hit farm equipment, then a motorcyclist on Weimar Line
A 26-year-old Wellesley man is facing a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm after a collision sent a motorcyclist to hospital with life-altering injuries.
Police were called to a collision on June 16 at 6:30 p.m. on Weimar Line in Wellesley township. A Toyota Corolla was going west on Weimar Line when it attempted to pass slow-moving farm equipment as they approached a hill.
"The Corolla struck the farm equipment, lost control, and struck a motorcycle operated by a 51-year-old female," the Waterloo Regional Police Service said.
The woman was airlifted to a hospital and police say she sustained "serious life-altering injuries."
Both vehicles also saw "severe" damage, police said.
The driver of the Corolla was charged on Tuesday, June 23.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.