Wellesley man charged after collision sends motorcyclist to hospital with life-altering injuries

A 26-year-old Wellesley man is facing a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm after a collision sent a motorcyclist to hospital with life-altering injuries.

Police were called to a collision on June 16 at 6:30 p.m. on Weimar Line in Wellesley township. A Toyota Corolla was going west on Weimar Line when it attempted to pass slow-moving farm equipment as they approached a hill.

"The Corolla struck the farm equipment, lost control, and struck a motorcycle operated by a 51-year-old female," the Waterloo Regional Police Service said.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital and police say she sustained "serious life-altering injuries."

Both vehicles also saw "severe" damage, police said.

The driver of the Corolla was charged on Tuesday, June 23.