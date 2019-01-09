Skip to Main Content
Wellesley Township opts in to retail pot stores

Wellesley Township council voted unanimously to opt in to retail cannabis stores Tuesday night.

Wellesley Township will allow retail cannabis sales, following a unanimous council vote on Tuesday. (David Horemans/CBC)

The township is the first municipality in Waterloo region to vote on the issue. The deadline for Ontario municipalities to opt out is Jan. 22.

Kitchener, Waterloo, Wilmot, Cambridge and Woolwich will discuss pot stores at their council meetings next week. North Dumfries council is expected to make a decision on Jan. 21.

Despite the green light from council, Wellesley likely won't see a store any time soon.

Ontario's pot regulations stipulate that private stores can't be located in a municipality smaller than 50,000 people, until the province grants more than 25 retail license.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario is holding a lottery on Friday to distribute the first 25 licenses.

The results of the lottery will be published online within 24 hours.

