Very strong winds could mean power outages, warns Environment Canada
A cold front making its way through Ontario Wednesday morning may mean wind gusts so powerful they could bring down lines and cause power outages in southern and eastern Ontario.
Wind should ease this afternoon, says weather authority
A cold front passing through southern and eastern Ontario Wednesday morning has Environment Canada warning of widespread wind gusts in the range of 70-80 km/h.
The special weather statement applies to a large swathe of southern Ontario from Windsor to Cornwall. The area around Haliburton, Algonquin, Smith Falls, Bancroft and Renfrew was exempt from the warning as of 11 a.m.
Environment Canada said the winds will be westerly, and gusts could be as strong as 80 km/h in some areas. It warned the strong winds could mean isolated power outages.
The wind is expected to die down later Wednesday afternoon.