A cold front passing through southern and eastern Ontario Wednesday morning has Environment Canada warning of widespread wind gusts in the range of 70-80 km/h.

The special weather statement applies to a large swathe of southern Ontario from Windsor to Cornwall. The area around Haliburton, Algonquin, Smith Falls, Bancroft and Renfrew was exempt from the warning as of 11 a.m.

Environment Canada said the winds will be westerly, and gusts could be as strong as 80 km/h in some areas. It warned the strong winds could mean isolated power outages.

The wind is expected to die down later Wednesday afternoon.