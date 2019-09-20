Temperature cools, Humidex stays high and gas prices rise

Tuesday will become cloudy in the morning with showers and risk of a thunderstorm late in the morning and into the afternoon. Local rainfall amounts could be 20 to 30 mm. Moderate wind will become southwest 30 km/h late in the morning then light in the afternoon.

Look for a high around 23 C and Humidex of 31 with a UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday night expect showers, with the wind becoming southwest 30 km/h in the evening. Low 13.

Gas price continues rise

The price at the pump for a litre of gas in the region continues its steady climb. Prices have trended upward since the end of March after their rapid and steep drop at the start of the COVID-19 emergency measures in Ontario.

In the region, bargain sellers on Monday evening were pricing their regular unleaded at an average of $1.02/L.