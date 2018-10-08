Ontario is transforming into reds, yellows and oranges as tree leaves slowly change colour, but the leaves change at different rates throughout the province, so Ontario Travel puts out a progression report each week to give leaf-watchers the latest information on where to visit.

Kevin Forget is with Ontario Travel and offers a few suggestions on suggests getting out of your car — and into some unusual spots to check them out.

Waterfalls

Forget suggests Kakabeka Falls west of Thunder Bay as a must-see spot, as well as several waterfalls in the Owen Sound area, like Eugenia Falls.

There are also several waterfalls in Elora, the Hamilton area, Ottawa (think Princess Louise Falls), Duchesnay Falls in North Bay and Onaping Falls near Sudbury.

Suspension bridge

Head high up for a different view of the trees by crossing a suspension bridge.

Forget recommends a bridge at the Scenic Caves in Collingwood is southern Ontario's longest footbridge this time of year.

He also pointed to the Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge near Campbellford, the Menesetung Bridge in Goderich or the bridge at Eagle Canyon in Dorion.

More than just a way to get skiers to the top of the mountain, chair lifts can be a fun way to view the changing colours of fall. (Submitted by Candace Jeffery)

Ski lifts and gondolas

More than just lifting winter sports enthusiasts to the top of mountains, chair lifts and gondolas can offer a great perspective on the fall colours, Forget says.

He recommends Calabogie Peaks Resort west of Ottawa, Horseshoe Resort north of Barrie or Blue Mountain Resort in Collingwood.

Take the train

Forget recommends the Agawa Canyon Tour Train, which travels north of Sault Ste. Marie over trestles and along lakes and rivers.

"If you can't make it this fall, put it on your list to make sure you book tickets for next fall because it's an absolutely amazing tour," he said.

Traffic jams for 1 spot

"Avoid Algonquin Park if you can," Forget said.

"Everybody and their brother heads to Algonquin Park to see the fall colours, so there's actually traffic jams on the Highway 60 corridor through Algonquin right now where people are pulling over to the side of the road," he said.

"There's so many other places where you can enjoy the fall colours."