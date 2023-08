The University of Waterloo (UW) in southern Ontario says it is removing some details of its courses from the public domain after a triple stabbing on campus in late June that police have said targeted the LGBTQ community.

The university says on its website that after an assessment of its response to the June 28 attack inside a gender studies class that left an instructor and two students injured, it has decided to remove class locations and instructor names from public websites.

"Our early reviews also identified potential risk with information regarding instructor names and the physical location of classes being shared on public-facing websites," said the statement in the memo.

The university says in its memo it's also doing an urgent assessment of its emergency notification system with a third-party consultant after some criticized the institution for issuing a delayed alert to the community about the attack.

The new security changes and assessment are a part of efforts to help the campus grapple with the trauma of the attack, to achieve a safe, inclusive environment, and the university says more changes are coming.

Waterloo regional police investigators alleged the stabbing was a planned act motivated by hate related to gender expression and gender identity.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences, including three counts of aggravated assault.