Police are investigating the killing of a two-year-old boy in Waterloo on the long weekend, as well as the death of his mother, who died from self-inflicted wounds.

Officers and paramedics were called to a home on Forsyth Drive just after 9 a.m. on July 31 and found two people in medical distress. Both a 38-year-old woman and a two-year-old boy were taken to hospital.

The boy died from his injuries on Aug. 2. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

The mother died from self-inflicted injuries on Aug. 3, according to Waterloo Regional Police Service.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service's major crime unit continues to investigate; "however, police are not looking for any other suspects."

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.