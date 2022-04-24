SIU investigating after Waterloo regional officer shoots man during wellness check

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a Waterloo regional police officer shot a 22-year-old man during a wellness check in Cambridge.

The independent government agency investigates the conduct of police when an incident involves death, serious injury, sexual assault or discharging of a firearm at an individual.

The SIU said in a release that police were called to a residence at Ironstone Drive for a wellness check on Saturday afternoon. There was an interaction between officers and the man, when one officer discharged his firearm at him.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

The SIU said six investigators have been assigned to the case. The organization is urging anyone who may have information about the incident, including video or photo to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.