Waterloo regional police investigate fatal collision in North Dumfries
Waterloo regional police are investigating a fatal collision in the area of Branchton Road in North Dumfries. A 28-year-old Cambridge woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said speed was determined to be a factor in the collision
Waterloo regional police say speed was a factor in a collision that left one woman dead and a man in serious condition.
Officers responded to reports of a single vehicle collision in the area of Branchton Road in North Dumfries at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
"It was determined that the motor vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree and fence before catching on fire," police said in a release.
A 28-year-old woman from Cambridge was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 27-year-old man, also from Cambridge, was transported to a hospital outside the region with serious injuries.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking any witnesses to contact Waterloo Regional Police Services or Crime Stoppers.