Waterloo regional police investigate fatal collision in North Dumfries

Waterloo regional police say speed was a factor in a collision that left one woman dead and a man in serious condition.

Officers responded to reports of a single vehicle collision in the area of Branchton Road in North Dumfries at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

"It was determined that the motor vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree and fence before catching on fire," police said in a release.

A 28-year-old woman from Cambridge was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old man, also from Cambridge, was transported to a hospital outside the region with serious injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking any witnesses to contact Waterloo Regional Police Services or Crime Stoppers.