Female Waterloo regional police officer details harassment at grievance hearing

After a three-month break, an arbitration hearing against the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) picked back up with a central witness testimony on Tuesday.

Police officer Angie Rivers, who has been on sick leave since 2015, alleges she was harassed by various employees and sexually harassed by a sergeant, with no adequate action from her employer to protect her.

The Waterloo Regional Police Association is seeking a declaration that states the police service violated Rivers' right to be free from discrimination and harassment on the basis of her gender and that she was subjected to a "poisoned" work environment. It's also seeking undisclosed damages and compensation.

On Tuesday, Rivers testified that a higher ranking colleague made sexual advances through phone messages, and that she felt unsafe while on duty due to an unsupportive work environment.

Rivers' testimony began in early February. Later that month, arbitrator Sheri Price ruled in favour of a WRPS court order to prevent the police association from pursuing some of its allegations on the grounds they relate to post-grievance events and disciplinary measures that go beyond the scope of the current grievance, court documents show.

Sexualized messages

On Tuesday, screenshots of phone messages between Rivers and Sgt. Nathan Cardoza, a colleague and mentor at the time, from 2013 were revealed in the hearing. Sgt. Cardoza was among others named in a class action lawsuit co-filed by Rivers in 2017.

Rivers said the relationship was platonic and professional, but eventually Cardoza allegedly began crossing the line.

On May 31, 2013, Rivers was working an overnight patrol shift, while Cardoza was in Ottawa for additional training, Rivers said.

Rivers said Cardoza messaged her on Blackberry Messenger (BBM) early that morning about a rumour going around that she was in a sexual relationship with another colleague.

BBM messages suggest Cardoza said he was "insulted," insinuating Rivers' could've been in a sexual relationship with him instead, said Rivers, and he went on to call her "sexy."

"I felt absolutely disgusted that he couldn't see the professional side in me. It felt that I was demeaned. I'm just a sexual target," Rivers said in her testimony.

BBM messages suggest Cardoza said he was "naked and drunk," and eventually asked Rivers to play "truth or dare."

Rivers said she attempted to switch the topic back to the rumour or work to avoid the conversation from getting too personal.

Cardoza eventually asked Rivers to send him a photo, which she said she believed was a request for a naked photo. She said she couldn't do that and that her husband doesn't even have a photo of that nature, but Cardoza reassured her, "secret safe with me," texts show.

Rivers said she continued to try and shift the conversation back to a professional boundary.

Rivers said she reached out to Cardoza at a later date to get more details about the rumour, with the goal of filing a formal complaint about the rumour. Rivers said Cardoza advised her not to say anything because it would negatively backfire.

Toxic work environment

Rivers testified that a couple of her colleagues were unsupportive while on duty.

She said there were several times when she would communicate with dispatch, hoping a colleague would volunteer to back her up, but that didn't happen.

"I recall feeling unsafe and like I'm on my own," she testified.

Rivers said soon after, a female colleague, who she had a good working relationship with, told her a colleague who wouldn't back her up had called Rivers' a "bitch" that the wouldn't help her if she needed back up.

Rivers' decided to make a formal complaint with the help of the female colleague, but said the consequences didn't go far enough. She said two of her colleagues were given verbal warnings and one was moved to another unit.

The hearing continues on Thursday.