Police search for man after suspicious death of 8-year-old in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police officers are searching for a man, who may be armed and dangerous, after the suspicious death of an 8-year-old boy in Cambridge.

On Saturday at about 10 a.m., emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Townline Road and River Road. When they arrived, police found an 8-year-old boy dead.

Police have described the death as suspicious.

Officers are now searching for a man in the area, who may be armed and dangerous. Police said there are concerns for his safety.

The man is believed to be about 40 years old, 5'11" and thin build, with blue eyes, short blonde hair and facial scruff. He was last seen wearing brown khaki pants and possibly wearing a blue or black army style bucket hat, police said.

Police have no specified the man's relationship to the incident.

Police said officers will remain on the scene as the investigation is ongoing. A post-mortem is scheduled to take place.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police (519) 570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online. www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

Police have also released a list of community supports that are available online through Victim Services of Waterloo Region or by calling (519) 585-2363 or (519) 570-5143. People can also contact Here 24/7 online or by calling 1-844-437-3247.