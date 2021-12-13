Man in custody after report of bomb threat on plane at Ontario airport

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said one man is in custody following a report of a bomb threat on a plane at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

Police released information about the arrest on Monday at about 3 p.m.

Officers from the explosives disposal unit are on the scene at the airport east of Kitchener, Ont. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said the airport has modified operations with impact to travel.

Flair and WestJet are the only airlines with scheduled flights on Monday.

All afternoon and evening departures to Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary have been delayed, according to the airport's online flight dashboard. A single flight arriving from Edmonton in the evening is expected to land on time.