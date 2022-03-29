World Cup excitement bringing local families together after pandemic quiet

For many soccer fans in Waterloo region, the fast-approaching World Cup is a time when families come together to bond over their love for the sport.

The tournament's even more significant now that the Canadian men's soccer team secured their spot in the World Cup by beating Jamaica on Sunday. Wednesday's game against Panama is the team's final one in the qualifying round.

"I'm excited that Canada ... has a chance and there are some good players there. That's what's kind of piquing my interest," said Christine Karunananthan.

"We really enjoy watching the finals. That's kind of like what we've done every time it's on and it's more of a family bonding thing, and we just enjoy that," she added.

Christine Karunananthan pictured here with her son Jack. She says her family enjoys watching the World Cup and that "it is more of a family bonding thing." (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

Karunananthan's six-year-old son, Jack Inoque, is part of youth soccer skills club Soccer Shots in Kitchener. He said he's looking forward to watching the tournament in November.

"It might even be my first time watching," he said.

Getting back to 'normal life'

Gladys Dibia, whose son Godwin Odoemelam is also learning to play the sport through Soccer Shots, said the excitement is building after years of pandemic quiet.

"I think we have been home and we want to see some things getting to normal. Having [the World Cup] ... it's a way to feel like we are getting back to how normal life used to be," she said.

Gladys Dibia, right, and her husband Stanley Odoemelam, left, pictured here with their son Godwin, middle, at Soccer Shots soccer club in Kitchener. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

Her husband Stanley Odoemelam, who was a former soccer player in Nigeria, said it's been a thrill watching Canadian players win their way to the final.

"They are really impressive. They are trying now. They have soccer techniques and the coach right now is doing a great job," he said. He said he hopes to see his son one day join the Canadian team.

"I was a very, very good soccer player. Very, very good ... And I believe that my son will do better than me and win for Canada," he said..

Naomi Nzisa pictured here with her son Boyd. She says her family gathers around to watch soccer every time a game is on. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

Naomi Nzisa said her family also huddles around whenever a game is on, especially when a team from Kenya, her home country, is playing.

"It's a family game. We all sit down and watch," she said.

As for her five-year-old son Boyd Hezron, he, too, hopes to play professionally one day.

"I like [soccer] really much," he said.

Canadian men's soccer team qualifies for 1st World Cup since 1986 Duration 2:00 Canada's men's national soccer team defeated Jamaica 4-0, qualifying for their first FIFA World Cup since 1986. t 2:00