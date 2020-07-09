Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain possible tonight

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo region and Wellington County for Thursday night, but the real thing to watch for is heavy rain, says the weather authority.

The scattered thunderstorms may break isolated areas of heavy rain — up to 50 millimeters in just an hour.

The storm may also produce strong gusts of wind and large hail.

The severe thunderstorm watch applies to Guelph, Erin and southern Wellington County, Mount Forest, Arthur and northern Wellington County, Kitchener, Cambridge and Region of Waterloo.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday afternoon for Mount Forest, Arthur and northern Wellington County, but lifted the warning as of 5:37 p.m.