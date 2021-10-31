Waterloo region reopening COVID-19 vaccine booking system 

Waterloo region is reopening its COVID-19 online appointment booking system to make it easier to administer more vaccines.

Officials are anticipating more groups will soon become eligible for a third dose and Health Canada will approve the vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.

"An appointment-based approach will make it easier for Waterloo Region to prioritize administering first and second doses to children while administering booster doses to individuals who will benefit from additional protection while the Delta variant is still in circulation," regional officials said in a news release.

As of Monday, people will need an appointment to get a second or third dose at a local vaccination clinic, with the exception of those who still need a first dose.

People can book an appointment online here.

The region has outlined who currently qualifies for a third dose here. The list includes recipients of solid-organ transplants and taking immunosuppressants and people with moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency.

COVID-19 vaccines are still available at some family doctors and many pharmacies.