Waterloo region to get up to 10 cm of snow Wednesday, forecasters predict

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo region, warning people that heavy snowfall is expected Wednesday afternoon and evening.

By Wednesday evening, the region is forecast to receive up to 10 centimetres of snow, the agency says. In areas near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, as much as 15 cm of snow could fall.

The heaviest amount is expected on Wednesday afternoon and may impact people's commute home.

"Untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination," the statement said.

The agency says the snow is coming from a low pressure weather system which formed over the southern plains in the U.S.

In Waterloo region, the forecast on Wednesday calls for a high of -7 C, with easterly winds gusting 20 to 40 km/h.