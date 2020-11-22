7 to 14 cm of snow expected Sunday in Waterloo region, southern and northern Wellington County

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo region as well as southern and northern Wellington County, saying "significant" snowfall is forecast for today and tonight.

The affected areas are:

Guelph — Erin — Southern Wellington County.

Kitchener — Cambridge — Region of Waterloo.

Mount Forest — Arthur — Northern Wellington County.

"Snow is forecast to begin this morning. For areas north and west of the Golden Horseshoe, seven to 14 centimetres of accumulation will be possible by the time the snow tapers off tonight," the federal weather agency said.

For areas near Lake Ontario, slightly milder temperatures are expected to result in lower accumulations due to the snow mixing with rain at times. Here, up to seven centimetres of new accumulation is possible, with the higher amounts likely north of the Highway 401 corridor.

Environment Canada says travel is expected to be impacted and motorists should be prepared for winter weather driving conditions.