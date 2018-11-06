Two Waterloo Region District School Board schools are without power this morning.

Power is out at Grand River Collegiate Institute and Stanley Park Public School, but school district officials say the schools are still open.

Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro says power is out to about 2,500 customers in the Stanley Park area.

The power utility estimates it will be back on around 10:30 a.m. The cause of the outage is currently unknown.