GRCI, Stanley Park Public schools open despite power outage
Grand River Collegiate Institute and Stanley Park Public School are without power this morning. Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro says power is out to about 2,500 customers in the Stanley Park area.

CBC News ·
A linesperson works on power lines in a stock photo provided by Kitchener Wilmot Hydro. The utility says 2,500 customers in the Stanley Park area are without power. (Kitchener Wilmot Hydro)

Two Waterloo Region District School Board schools are without power this morning.

Power is out at Grand River Collegiate Institute and Stanley Park Public School, but school district officials say the schools are still open.

Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro says power is out to about 2,500 customers in the Stanley Park area. 

The power utility estimates it will be back on around 10:30 a.m. The cause of the outage is currently unknown.

