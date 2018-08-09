Opioid crisis PSAs to hit Waterloo region airwaves this month

A series of PSAs about the opioid crisis in Waterloo region will air all month on local TV stations, in an effort to combat stigma around drug addiction and encourage empathy in the community.

"We were really hoping to address some of the beliefs and misconceptions that people have about opioid [and] about the crisis," said Julie Kalbfleisch, manager of information and communications with public health. "What we did was include the perspectives from people who are either impacted by the opioid crisis and people who are trying to take leadership and address the opioid crisis."

Region of Waterloo public health and the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy worked together on the ads, which include local advocates and people from community organizations, all speaking about what Waterloo Region can do as a community to deal with addiction and the deaths associated with the opioid crisis.

The campaign is appealing to kindness in the community, Kalbfleisch said, and it includes messages from Waterloo region police chief Bryan Larkin.

The aim is to create more empathetic community members and tackle the stigma surrounding drug use.

"We have a lot of people bringing forward a variety of different backgrounds and areas of expertise," she said. "But all [are] joining together to address this complex issue."