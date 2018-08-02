Waterloo region's paramedic services and fire departments said they are not anticipating an increase in calls amid an EpiPen shortage expected to last until the end of August.

Rob Crossan, deputy chief for Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services, told CBC News, that anaphylaxis, a life threatening allergic reaction, doesn't happen often.

"So far this year, we have given epinephrine to patients for either moderate or severe allergic reactions 83 times," he said, adding that not all of the calls were life threatening.

Kitchener and Waterloo fire departments also said they are not expecting any drastic changes.

Call 911, use expired pens

On July 30, Health Canada said Pfizer Canada, which supplies the only epinephrine injector available to Canadians, would not have new stock of the adult dose of epinephrine until the end of August.

Health Canada is advising people to keep their expired EpiPen and use it if necessary.

Crossan said people should still call 911 if they suspect someone is having allergic reaction.

He recommends calling 911 whether an up to date or expired EpiPen was used.

"You don't know how much [dosage] you're getting with the fact that it's expired," he said.

In case an EpiPen is not on hand, Crossan said an individual can perform CPR and someone should call 911 as paramedics carry their own supply of epinephrine.